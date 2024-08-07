Home Community The 2024 First Congressional Art The 2024 First Congressional ArtAugust 7, 2024Community The 2024 First Congressional Art Competition conducted by Congressman Rick Crawford and staff announced their winners. Students awarded from Flippin High School are (left to right) Sophia Cook, painting finalist: Olivia Endres, Third Place Collage; and Iris Franco, painting Finalist. Photo submitted by Cheryl Blasdel Login to continue reading Login Sign up for access Sign Up Now Close Previous Post Area Meetings Aug. 5-9 Next Post Pictured here is Miss Norah Karr