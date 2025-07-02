Home Lifestyle Arkansas State Receives CAEP Accreditation for College of Education and Behavioral Science Arkansas State Receives CAEP Accreditation for College of Education and Behavioral ScienceJuly 2, 2025Lifestyle Education and Communications Building on the campus of Arkansas StateUniversity-Jonesboro. By Arkansas State University, Office of Communications JONESBORO – Providing a wellrounded education that develops competent and caring future educators is one of the many… Login to continue reading Login Sign up for access Sign Up Now Close Previous Post Volunteers from Peel Next Post Pets of the Week