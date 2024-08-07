Pictured here is Miss Norah Karr

Pictured here is Miss Norah Karr, age 9, grade 4 of Flippin Elementary School. Norah won First Place in the 4th-6th grade division of the Arkansas Junior Federal Duck Stamp Competition. Norah’s artwork of a female blue winged teal, created in mixed media of watercolor, watercolor pencils and Prisma colored pencils received high accolades. Norah is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Ryan and Amber Karr of Flippin. Norah created this work in after-school art classes conducted by Mrs. Cheryl Blasdel. Photo submitted by Cheryl Blasdel

Other News