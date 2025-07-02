Home News Air Force Leaders Detail Support and Updates for Little Rock, Fort Smith Missions to Boozman Air Force Leaders Detail Support and Updates for Little Rock, Fort Smith Missions to BoozmanJuly 2, 2025News by Matthew Wester WASHINGTON– U.S. Senator John Boozman (R-AR), a Senate Air Force Caucus Co-Chair and member of the Defense Appropriations Subcommittee, elicited strong support… Login to continue reading Login Sign up for access Sign Up Now Close Previous Post Volunteers from Peel Next Post Pets of the Week