American Legion Post 61 Commander American Legion Post 61 CommanderJuly 16, 2025News Pamela "Pam" Burns assumed command of the American Legion Post 61 Thursday, July 10, in Yellville. Burns is the first female commander in the of Post 61 in Yellville at the regular monthly meeting. Certificates of Service was handed out to deserving members. See Page A-8 for more about the meeting held at Post 61. Photo by Robert Lyons