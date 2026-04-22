Home News UA Northark to add Bachelor’s Degrees in Business and Education UA Northark to add Bachelor’s Degrees in Business and EducationApril 22, 2026News This accident took place on hwy 62 near Powell feed on Tuesday, April 14. The accident was a head-on collision. Photo by Robert Lyons By Micki Somers, HARRISON — North Arkansas College of the University of Arkansas (UA Northark) and the University of Arkansas at Monticello (UAM) are set… Login to continue reading Login Sign up for access Sign Up Now Close Previous Post Bears Baseball Next Post Welcome Coach Phillips!