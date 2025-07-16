Hutch Creek Sourdough Co. Now Open

The Flippin Chamber of Commerce came together for a Ribbon Cutting in Flippin, Friday, July 11 at 1 p.m. for the Hutch Creek Sourdough Co. Pictured above from Left to Right are Emily Smith, Roberta Switzer, Brandy Guinup, Stacie Goldsmith, Mary Jane Erwin, Shane Gardner and Heith Hogan. Photo by Robert Lyons

