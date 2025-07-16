Home News Hutch Creek Sourdough Co. Now Open Hutch Creek Sourdough Co. Now OpenJuly 16, 2025News The Flippin Chamber of Commerce came together for a Ribbon Cutting in Flippin, Friday, July 11 at 1 p.m. for the Hutch Creek Sourdough Co. Pictured above from Left to Right are Emily Smith, Roberta Switzer, Brandy Guinup, Stacie Goldsmith, Mary Jane Erwin, Shane Gardner and Heith Hogan. Photo by Robert Lyons Login to continue reading Login Sign up for access Sign Up Now Close Previous Post Yellville Summit FBLA Students Represent Arkansas at National Conference in Hollywood California Next Post Pets of the Week