40th Annual Fine Arts EXTRAVAGANZA

Pictured here is Kendalyn Hubbard, grade 5 of Flippin Middle School. Her artwork is one of the hundreds of artworks that will be on display at the Flippin School Art Department 40th Annual Fine Arts Extravaganza on Thursday, April 24 from 5:007:00 p.m. Photo Submitted by Cheryl Blasdel
The Flippin School Art Department will be holding its 40th Annual Fine Arts Extravaganza on Thursday, April 24. The program will highlight artwork from grades…

