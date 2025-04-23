Home News 40th Annual Fine Arts EXTRAVAGANZA 40th Annual Fine Arts EXTRAVAGANZAApril 23, 2025News Pictured here is Kendalyn Hubbard, grade 5 of Flippin Middle School. Her artwork is one of the hundreds of artworks that will be on display at the Flippin School Art Department 40th Annual Fine Arts Extravaganza on Thursday, April 24 from 5:007:00 p.m. Photo Submitted by Cheryl Blasdel The Flippin School Art Department will be holding its 40th Annual Fine Arts Extravaganza on Thursday, April 24. The program will highlight artwork from grades… Login to continue reading Login Sign up for access Sign Up Now Close Previous Post International Potluck Next Post Business of the Year; OL SOUTH