Business of the Year; OL SOUTH Business of the Year; OL SOUTHApril 23, 2025News Ol' South earns another honor on top of Best the Best. This time the Flippin Chamber of Commerce named "Business of the Year"! Pictured above from left to right Jennifer Obert, chamber member; Stacie Goldsmith, chamber member; Greg Ott; Margaret Ott, owner; Lacie Bettencourt, owner; Roberta Switzer, chamber member; Rhett Bettencourt; Tim Bettencourt; Mary Jane Erwin, chamber member; and Greg Hopper, chamber member. Photo by The Mountain Echo