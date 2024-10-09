The Yellville-Summit 2023 Homecoming Queen

Homecoming Photos by Sherri Keiter The Yellville-Summit 2023 Homecoming Queen leads the 2024 Homecoming Queen and Court from the football field to an area on the North west end of the football field for pictures to be taken by the press and family members of the Queen and Court. Miss Hannah Heyward was crowned 2024 Queen Friday, October 4.

Other News