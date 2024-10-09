Home News The Yellville-Summit 2023 Homecoming Queen The Yellville-Summit 2023 Homecoming QueenOctober 9, 2024News Homecoming Photos by Sherri Keiter The Yellville-Summit 2023 Homecoming Queen leads the 2024 Homecoming Queen and Court from the football field to an area on the North west end of the football field for pictures to be taken by the press and family members of the Queen and Court. Miss Hannah Heyward was crowned 2024 Queen Friday, October 4. Login to continue reading Login Sign up for access Sign Up Now Close Previous Post See You at the Pole Next Post Marion County Living Legend Violet Hensly