Marion County Living Legend Violet Hensly

Marion County Living Legend Violet Hensley
October 9, 2024
News
Photos by Robert Lyons

Above: Violet Hensley makes a fiddle by hand. Throughout her lifetime she has made 62 fiddles and all were carved with her own hands.

Below: Violet Hensley is pictured daughters on each side. Mrs. Hensley will be celebrating her 108 birthday Monday, October 21.