Farmers & Merchants Bank collected school supplies for the Cotter Public Schools
September 4, 2024
News

Farmers & Merchants Bank collected school supplies for the Cotter Public Schools. Pictured left to Right are Sierra Tumey, Katie Shay Schneider, and Shonda Litty. Photo by Cotter Schools