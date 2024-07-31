Recently, Miss Emma Cook, age 14, grade 9, from Flippin High School, was awarded First place in theArkansas State Young American Creative Patriotic Art Contest held by the Veterans of Foreign WarsAuxiliary.

Recently, Miss Emma Cook, age 14, grade 9, from Flippin High School, was awarded First place in the Arkansas State Young American Creative Patriotic Art Contest held by the Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary. Pictured here from left to right, is VFW Arkansas District 2 President, Kevin Mann; Arkansas State award winner, Emma Cook; VFW Post 1341 Auxiliary President, Lea Mann; and VFW Post 1341