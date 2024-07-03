Home News BNR seeks public comments for a plan to improve accessibility BNR seeks public comments for a plan to improve accessibilityJuly 3, 2024News The Buffalo River, stretching 153 miles through the Arkansas Ozarks, offers a multitude of recreational opportunities. A stretch of river, with several colorful kayaks on it, can be seen flowing at the base of a tan and gray streaked bluff. Tree covered hillsides can be seen flanking the far side of the river. A sandy gravel bar stretches the entire length of the river on the opposite side. Photo by T. Fondriest Harrison – Buffalo National River is seeking comments on a draft plan that provides for more inclusive experiences for visitors with disabilities. The draft plan,… Login to continue reading Login Sign up for access Sign Up Now Close Previous Post Flippin discusses City Business