MH Charity Golf Classic raises funds for ASUMH Tech Center

PICTURED L/R: Andrew Gillespie, Glazers Beer and Beverage; Dr. Bentley Wallace,ASUMH Chancellor; Sara Zimmerman, YELCOT; Nathan Lueck, ASUMH Czeschin-Newth Workforce Development Center Director; Todd Gilbert, Todd Gilbert Insurance Photo from Yelcot
MOUNTAIN HOME – Several tournament sponsors of the Mountain Home Charity Golf Classic recently presented a check in the amount of $29,670 to ASUMH Chancellor Dr.…

Other News