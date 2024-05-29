Big Creek wins 2024 Ozarks Cup 5 Years running

Big Creek Cup Team Photo L-R: Jonathan Murray, Jim Wood, Austin Sinor, Rob Bordner, Spencer Adams, Gage Mcclain, Nick Coleman, Matt Kelly, Brandon Maple, James Stanofski, PGA, Lance Coffman, Joel Hudson, Coty Watson, Chris Hudson, Andrew Gillespie, Daniel Baxley, Randy Lunceford. Photo submitted by Lang Zimmerman
Submitted by Lang Zimmerman The 2024 Big Creek Golf & Country Club Cup Team successfully defended the Ozarks Cup for a fifth straight victory over…

Other News