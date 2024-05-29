Home Sports Big Creek wins 2024 Ozarks Cup 5 Years running Big Creek wins 2024 Ozarks Cup 5 Years runningMay 29, 2024Sports Big Creek Cup Team Photo L-R: Jonathan Murray, Jim Wood, Austin Sinor, Rob Bordner, Spencer Adams, Gage Mcclain, Nick Coleman, Matt Kelly, Brandon Maple, James Stanofski, PGA, Lance Coffman, Joel Hudson, Coty Watson, Chris Hudson, Andrew Gillespie, Daniel Baxley, Randy Lunceford. Photo submitted by Lang Zimmerman Submitted by Lang Zimmerman The 2024 Big Creek Golf & Country Club Cup Team successfully defended the Ozarks Cup for a fifth straight victory over… Login to continue reading Login Sign up for access Sign Up Now Close Previous Post BH to hold Reception for Dr. Bruce White Next Post Announcements, Courtesy of Kirby & Family Funeral & Cremation Services