Home News Forged by Hand and Heart: Pat Bergman Forged by Hand and Heart: Pat BergmanMarch 25, 2026News Above pictured is Pat Bergman - Local Metalsmith, see her work at the Yellville Farmers Market. By Katherine Quinn YELLVILLE — On Saturday mornings at the Yellville Farmers Market, nestled among fresh produce and homemade baked goods, one table catches the… Login to continue reading Login Sign up for access Sign Up Now Close Previous Post Celebrating Women’s Military Service Next Post Pets of the Week