Home News Questions Mount Over Tax Filings, Penalties, and Donor Secrecy Questions Mount Over Tax Filings, Penalties, and Donor SecrecyMarch 18, 2026News Above is the check left at Bull Shoals City Hall City Hall to pay for the fines levied on the city to correct errors of untimelyness of payments. The payment totaled 4,323.78 and was from an account titled GOD’S GLORY. By Robert Lyons and Echo Staff BULL SHOALS — The Mountain Echo identified new public records and recent statements by city officials have raised significant… Login to continue reading Login Sign up for access Sign Up Now Close Previous Post Local Girls Seek Community Support For National Talent Opportunity Next Post Hot and Cold Air for Beau and Hagrid