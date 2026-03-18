Home News Distinguished Alumnus L. Villines Returns to NAC in Workforce Role Distinguished Alumnus L. Villines Returns to NAC in Workforce RoleMarch 18, 2026News By Micki Somers, Director of Public Relations/Assistant Director Northark Foundation HARRISON – North Arkansas College has announced the selection of Lewis Villines as its new… Login to continue reading Login Sign up for access Sign Up Now Close Previous Post Local Girls Seek Community Support For National Talent Opportunity Next Post Hot and Cold Air for Beau and Hagrid