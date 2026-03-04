Home News Kierra Kleinert Kierra KleinertMarch 4, 2026News Kierra Kleinert completed a major career accomplishment during the post-season of the 2025-2026 basketball season. Kleinert is a Senior and can carry the achievement into her college and adult years. Best of luck in the future to a great player and person. Thank you for the memories, Kierra. Go Bears! Kierra Kleinert completed a major career accomplishment during the post-season of the 2025-2026 basketball season. Kleinert is a Senior and can carry the achievement into… Login to continue reading Login Sign up for access Sign Up Now Close Previous Post The Flippin Bobcat Next Post Championship Saturday at NAC