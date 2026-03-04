Kierra Kleinert

Kierra Kleinert completed a major career accomplishment during the post-season of the 2025-2026 basketball season. Kleinert is a Senior and can carry the achievement into her college and adult years. Best of luck in the future to a great player and person. Thank you for the memories, Kierra. Go Bears!
