Ozark Mountain Head Ladies Coach
February 25, 2026
News

Pictured Below: Ozark Mountain Head Ladies Coach celebrates with #43 Brooklyn Cunningham and the rest of the team after cutting the final piece of the net from the rim to become the 2026 2A-1 District Champions and 2026 Undefeated 2A-1 Conference Regular Season Champions. OMH will travel to Mountainburg to play in the Regional Tournament. Ozark Mountain will play Wednesday, February 25, at 7 p.m. versus the Hector Lady Wildcats. Ozark Mountain enters the Tournament as a number 1 seed with Acorn HS. Hector is a number 4 seed.