VIETNAM HELICOPTER. AIN’T SHE A BEAUTY?

This U. S. Army Helicoter has been an iconic sight to see when travelers on vacation, fishing trips or just passing through for decades at the VFW located on Central Blvd. in Bull Shoals. The Vietnam artifact has left visitors in awe. The chopper recently received a facelift ( well deserve) for future visitors to see. GOD BLESS THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA. THANK YOU ALL VETERANS FOR CONTINUING TO KEEP OUR COUNTRY FREE! Photo by Robert Lyons

Other News