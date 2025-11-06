Home News The camera inside the Flippin Fire Department The camera inside the Flippin Fire DepartmentNovember 6, 2025News The camera inside the Flippin Fire Department are installed for Security of the station, vehicles and equipment is pointed up to the ceiling. Clearly, this… Login to continue reading Login Sign up for access Sign Up Now Close Previous Post Plane crash at Marion County Airport in Flippin Next Post PANTHER FOOTBALL - Win the Game for K. Layton #6 Panthers 20-14 Eagles in Overtime