Polling Sites Update
October 8, 2025
News

The 2025 Miss Drumsticks was won by Alivia Clayborn. Toni Nordyke took 1st Alternate and Ashley Cordell walked away with 2nd Alternate. Photo by Jennifer Obert

Promiseland WILL NOT be used as a polling place because renovations on the building are currently in progress.