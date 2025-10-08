Home News Dysfunction in Flippin Dysfunction in FlippinOctober 8, 2025News Baby Miss Turkey Trot and Best Smile was awarded to Millie Stewart. Jaylee Rawls won 1st Alternate and Crowd Favorite. 2nd Alternate was won by Acelynn Brooks and Paisley Dawson walked away Photo By Jennifer Obert FLIPPIN – The Flippin City Council met for a regular meeting to discuss city business Tuesday, September 23, at 6 p.m. inside the Flippin City… Login to continue reading Login Sign up for access Sign Up Now Close Previous Post The Miss Turkey Trot Pageant and Miss Drumsticks was held Saturday, October 4, inside Panther Pavilion on the campus of Yellville-Summit High School by the Marion County Rotary. Photos taken by Jennifer Obert Next Post O b i t u a r i e s from Page A- 2