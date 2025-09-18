Home News Congratulations to the 2025 Y-S Panther Football Homecoming Court Congratulations to the 2025 Y-S Panther Football Homecoming CourtSeptember 18, 2025News Front row, left to right: Senior maids Cady Gibson, Kaydance Bell, and Abbi Holmes, Back row, left to right: Freshman maid Molly Gibson; Sophomore maid Shannon Yocham; Junior maids Trinity Story and Mariah Ross; Sophomore maid Katie Hicklin; Freshman maid Kenley Worster. Congratulations to the 2025 Y-S Panther Football Homecoming Court! We will celebrate our royalty with festivities beginning at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, September 26th at… Login to continue reading Login Sign up for access Sign Up Now Close Previous Post Guest Speaker Stresses ATV Safety at School Assembly