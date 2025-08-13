Home News Simplified travel claims submissions now available on VA mobile app Simplified travel claims submissions now available on VA mobile appAugust 13, 2025News By VA Press Room WASHINGTON — The Department of Veterans Affairs today announced that eligible Veterans can now submit and track “mileage-only” travel claims directly… Login to continue reading Login Sign up for access Sign Up Now Close Previous Post U of A Celebrates Spring 2025 Graduates Next Post Lindman passed away; Community Shocked