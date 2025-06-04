Bull Shoals Losing Again

Stahlman said he would not accept Howell’s resignation until the next council meeting and asked him to reconsider. An estimate of 60-70 people were there attendance to support Alderman Howell. Several residents went to the podium to speak about him. Photo by Cindy Young
By Mike Howell Just so everyone hears it from me. Today at 4:30 p.m. when I get off the river, I’ll be effectively resigning from…

