Cotter School Board Member Appreciation

January is School Board Appreciation Month in Arkansas. The Cotter School District recognized their board at the January school board meeting. Cotter School District thanks the board for their outstanding leadership. Pictured from left to right is Jayme Jones, Superintendent; Allen Franks, President; Russell Duggins, Jimmy Morgan, Secretary; Cameron Ross; and Luke Walker, Vice President. Photo by Cotter Schools