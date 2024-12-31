Home News Remembering those the Arkansas news industry lost in 2024; Holt and Barentine lead the list Remembering those the Arkansas news industry lost in 2024; Holt and Barentine lead the listDecember 31, 2024News Bob Holt In this special year-end issue of Arkansas Publisher Weekly, we remember those connected to APA and Arkansas journalism who died in 2024 and whose legacies… Login to continue reading Login Sign up for access Sign Up Now Close Previous Post Peggy Barentine Next Post brewery and having an afternoon beer and back