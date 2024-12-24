Home News NAPHE to Host Logic Model Workshop at Signature Tower NAPHE to Host Logic Model Workshop at Signature TowerDecember 24, 2024News By Kyle Evatt, NAPHE The North Arkansas Partnership for Health Education (NAPHE) is hosting an interactive workshop on the development of Logic Models at the… Login to continue reading Login Sign up for access Sign Up Now Close Previous Post The Mountain Echo is looking for a Sponsor for the Weekend Weather. To Sponsor call 479-- 857-0769. Ask for Peggy Next Post OMSD Board tables B-P proposal