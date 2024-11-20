Home News Recently, Flippin students won awards Recently, Flippin students won awardsNovember 20, 2024News Recently, Flippin students won awards in the Palette Art League›s Fall Art Show. Pictured here receiving awards in the Children›s division are from left to right, Susan Dean, age 11, receiving 1st Place and Standing Norah Karr, age 10 receiving 2nd place. Both these young ladies are students in Mrs. Cheryl Blasdel›s after-school art class. Photo by FHS Recently, Flippin students won awards in the Palette Art League›s Fall Art Show. Pictured here receiving awards in the Children›s division are from left to… Login to continue reading Login Sign up for access Sign Up Now Close Previous Post NAC launches Health Professions Academy for high school students Next Post Yellville Masonic Lodge Thanks its Supporters 2024