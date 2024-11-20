Recently, Flippin students won awards

Recently, Flippin students won awards in the Palette Art League›s Fall Art Show. Pictured here receiving awards in the Children›s division are from left to right, Susan Dean, age 11, receiving 1st Place and Standing Norah Karr, age 10 receiving 2nd place. Both these young ladies are students in Mrs. Cheryl Blasdel›s after-school art class. Photo by FHS
