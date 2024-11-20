Ozark Mountain School received a school donation

Above; Ozark Mountain School received a school donation from the Yellville Masonic Lodge. Below; Yellville-Summit received a donation too. These donations are for Christmas needs. Photos by Yellville Masonic Lodge
