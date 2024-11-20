Home News Ozark Mountain School received a school donation Ozark Mountain School received a school donationNovember 20, 2024News Above; Ozark Mountain School received a school donation from the Yellville Masonic Lodge. Below; Yellville-Summit received a donation too. These donations are for Christmas needs. Photos by Yellville Masonic Lodge Above; Ozark Mountain School received a school donation from the Yellville Masonic Lodge. Below; YellvilleSummit received a donation too. These donations are for Christmas needs. Login to continue reading Login Sign up for access Sign Up Now Close Previous Post NAC launches Health Professions Academy for high school students Next Post Yellville Masonic Lodge Thanks its Supporters 2024