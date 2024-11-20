Home News Flippin received a donation to assist students Flippin received a donation to assist studentsNovember 20, 2024News Flippin received a donation to assist students needs during the Christmas season. Photo by Yellville Masonic Lodge Flippin received a donation to assist students needs during the Christmas season. Login to continue reading Login Sign up for access Sign Up Now Close Previous Post NAC launches Health Professions Academy for high school students Next Post Yellville Masonic Lodge Thanks its Supporters 2024