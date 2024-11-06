Home News Patriotic Arts Contest Patriotic Arts ContestNovember 6, 2024News Pictured here are the winners of the Patriotic Arts Contest sponsored by the Bull Shoals Veterans of Foreign Wars, Hoevel Barnett Post 1341 Auxiliary. From left to right, Mrs. Sherry Bushre, VFW Patriotic Arts Chairman, Second place winner Shayla Stowe, grade 9 from Flippin High School; First Place winner, Emma Cook, grade 9 from Flippin High School; and Mrs. Darlene Brakebill, VFW Auxiliary member. Login to continue reading Login Sign up for access Sign Up Now Close Previous Post Marion County General Election Results Next Post Have-A-Heart News