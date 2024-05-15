Home News Kayak Awarded Kayak AwardedMay 15, 2024News Photo submitted by Nell Doyle award specifically with him in mind.” For more information about NCAMN, please email ncamn.contact@gmail.com Kevin Patterson won the Bonafide RS 117 Fishing Kayak! Marion County Community Services, Inc. sponsored the raffle, and the drawing took place at the Swamp… Login to continue reading Login Sign up for access Sign Up Now Close Previous Post Military Sisters meeting at Bamboo Garden Next Post Baxter Health to Host Public Retirement Reception for Dr. Bruce White