Home News Political Boozman, Cotton Applaud Senate Confirmation of Gary Grimes to Serve as U.S. Marshal Boozman, Cotton Applaud Senate Confirmation of Gary Grimes to Serve as U.S. MarshalMay 3, 2024Political WASHINGTON – U.S. Senators John Boozman (R-AR) and Tom Cotton (R-AR) applauded Senate confirmation of Gary Grimes to serve as U.S. Marshal for the Western District of… Login to continue reading Login Sign up for access Sign Up Now Close Previous Post Marion County Budget Next Post Heidi Banse Named Dean for College of Veterinary Medicine at A-State