Home News Panther Pride Panther PrideMay 1, 2024News The Yellville-Summit Lady Panthers continue their total dominance in Ladies Track and Field continues in 2024. The 2A-1 District Track and Field meet was hosted by the Eureka Springs Highlanders Wednesday, April 24. The threetime defending State Champions won the 2A-1 District Champions during the run for the title. The Y-S Lady Panthers on a path to make history at Y-S as the State Championship must RUN through Yellville-Summit in 2024. Photo submitted by April Martin Subscribe Now to continue reading.Login Join Now Previous Post Boil Order for Flippin Next Post Pets of the Week