Fish Stamp

Pictured here are Flippin Middle School and High School students that are currently competing in the Wildlife Forever State Fish Art Contest held at Bear Lake, Minnesota. From left to right back row, Emma Cook, 10th grade; Iris Franco, 11th grade; Kali Peirce, 8th grade; Jayden Smith, 8th grade; front row left to right, Gunner Jackson, 5th grade; Hayden Morris, 7th grade; and Jose' Verapaz, 7th grade. Photo Submitted by Cheryl Blasdel