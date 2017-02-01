Latest E-Edition National Headlines Life Without Parole Term Imposed in Motel Slaying February 1, 2017 WATCH: Denver Zoo Tests New Elephant Living Arrangements February 1, 2017 How Trump’s Immigration Order Could Hurt the US Economy February 1, 2017 Pa. Restaurant Owner Mysteriously Missing for Nearly 1 Week February 1, 2017 Ukraine, Russia Trade Accusations Over Black Sea Plane February 1, 2017 Dutch Ballots to Be Counted by Hand Amid Hacking Fears February 1, 2017 Report: Officials Hid Years of Sex Abuse at Boarding School February 1, 2017 Data: Self-Driving Cars Needing Less Human Help Than in Past February 1, 2017 The Latest: Base Says Civilian Contractor Killed in Accident February 1, 2017 WATCH: Pa. Restaurant Owner Mysteriously Missing for Nearly 1 Week, Blood Found Inside His Shop February 1, 2017