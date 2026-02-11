Northark Tech Center Chosen to Showcase Career Education at Arkansas Capitol

Shown from left to right: Northark Director of Career and Technical Education Matt Urioste, Kyle Whiteside from Harrison High School, Elijah Olivan from Deer High School, Zoe Dimopoulos from Home School, Dixie Smith from Kingston High School, State Representative 5th District Ron McNair, Kaden Valentin from Harrison High School.
By Micki Somers HARRISON – February is Career and Technical Education (CTE) Month, a time dedicated to highlighting the vital role hands-on, career focused education…

