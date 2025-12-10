Home Sports The Lady Bears The Lady BearsDecember 10, 2025Sports Above: The Lady Bears from Ozark Mountain High School display the Bev Stone Classic trophy after defeating the Marshall Lady Bobcats. Below: The Ozark Mountain Bears with show off the Bev Stone Classic trophy after defeating Bradleyville, Missouri. Bentley Middleton posted 34 points and sunk 10 baskets from behind the 3-point arch. Photos submitted by OMHS Login to continue reading Login Sign up for access Sign Up Now Close Previous Post Manson Charged with 2 counts of Rape