The Annual MV Fall Bluegrass Festival Returns November 6-8 to OFC

“GRAMMY award-winner and seven-time International Bluegrass Music Assoc.(IBMA) winner for Female Vocalist of the Year, Rhonda Vincent, will perform at the Ozark Folk Center’s Highlands Theater with her band The Rage on November 6 and 7 during the fall bluegrass festival in Mountain View.” Submitted by OFC
MOUNTAIN VIEW – Mark your calendars for November 6, 7 & 8. The Mountain View Fall Bluegrass Festival returns to the Ozark Folk Center State…

