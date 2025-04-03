Home News Picture here are Flippin High School Senior artists Picture here are Flippin High School Senior artistsApril 3, 2025News Picture here are Flippin High School Senior artists from (left to right, back row), Adrianne Benedict, Annaleigh Mitchell, Stephanie Lowry, Kaylee Cheek; (middle row, left to right) Kelsey Hickey, Iris Franco; and (front row, left to right) Cadance Pendergrass, Rylee Hickey and Taylor Henley. These students were honored at the Flippin High School Senior Art Exhibition and Artist Reception on Wednesday, April 2 at Anstaff Bank in Flippin. The artist’s “meet and greet” reception will be open from 2:00-5:00 p.m. This free event honors Flippin High School Seniors as they display their artworks and accomplishments from their high school career. Please join us in honoring our senior artists on this special occasion. Photo submitted by Cheryl Blasdel Picture here are Flippin High School Senior artists from (left to right, back row), Adrianne Benedict, Annaleigh Mitchell, Stephanie Lowry, Kaylee Cheek; (middle row, left… Login to continue reading Login Sign up for access Sign Up Now Close Previous Post What’s going on at Alley-White Post/Unit 52, American Legion