Marion County Fair Winners

Recently Flippin Middle and High School Art students received awards in the Marion County Fair. Pictured here Mrs . Blasdel’s 2nd period Middle School class (from left to right back row) are Liliy Markovich-first place, Khloe English-first place, Reille Lunde-first place, Delila Yearwood-first place, Braelyn Springfield-first place, Nathan Shelton-first place, Alliegha Jessefirst place and two second place; (Front row from left to right) Hadley Moore-8 first place, Candice Mears-first place, Kendra English-first place, and Alayna Baldridge-6 first place.
