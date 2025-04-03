Home Lifestyle Marion County Fair Winners Marion County Fair WinnersApril 3, 2025Lifestyle Recently Flippin Middle and High School Art students received awards in the Marion County Fair. Pictured here Mrs . Blasdel’s 2nd period Middle School class (from left to right back row) are Liliy Markovich-first place, Khloe English-first place, Reille Lunde-first place, Delila Yearwood-first place, Braelyn Springfield-first place, Nathan Shelton-first place, Alliegha Jessefirst place and two second place; (Front row from left to right) Hadley Moore-8 first place, Candice Mears-first place, Kendra English-first place, and Alayna Baldridge-6 first place. Recently Flippin Middle and High School Art students received awards in the Marion County Fair. Pictured here Mrs . Blasdel’s 2nd period Middle School class… Login to continue reading Login Sign up for access Sign Up Now Close Previous Post Capitol Week in Review Next Post What’s happening at The American Legion Post #61