2025 Arkansas State Spelling Bee Champion Named

2025 Arkansas State Spelling Bee Champion, Sara Chen (Pualski County), Second Place Finisher Molly Isbell (Washington County), Third Place finisher Bryce Harris (Benton County), and Fourth Place finisher Karthik Dalai (Sebastian County). Photo submitted by Rob Rodel

Courtesy of the Electric Cooperatives of Arkansas

Little Rock — Sara Chen of Pulaski County is the winner of the 2025 Electric Cooperatives of Arkansas…