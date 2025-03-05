Home News The Flippin Chamber The Flippin ChamberMarch 5, 2025News The Flippin Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon cutting celebration for a new business in Flippin. Affordable Appliances and More has opened in Flippin on Hwy 178 near Hickey Park. Affordable Appliances will offer products that people need at the best prices. Photo submitted by Flippin Chamber of Commerce Login to continue reading Login Sign up for access Sign Up Now Close Previous Post Yellville-Summit School District Preschool and Kindergarten Registration Next Post VA Town Hall