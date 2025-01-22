Home News Junior maid Junior maidJanuary 22, 2025News Pictured from left to right:Freshman maid Josie Knighton; Sophomore maid Blair Castle; Junior maid Chesney LaPointe; Senior maids Kynlie Florio, Fay Chism, and Bradlynn Davenport; Junior maid Julianna Morris; Sophomore maid Greysen Dearmore; and Freshman maid Eden Davenport Photo by Tayler Lynch Login to continue reading Login Sign up for access Sign Up Now Close Previous Post Meet Baby Cora Next Post Y-S battles Cave City in the Panther Pavilion