Home Uncategorized Left to right Left to rightOctober 17, 2024Uncategorized Left to right: (back) Mike Elam, Ronald Phillips, Wayne Crunkleton, Paul Ray Hudson, Lynn (DePriest) Elton, Jerry Lee Elton, Charlotte (Couch) Acken, Johnny Mears, Scott Wilson, Dwayne Phillips; (front) Clyde Still, Deloice (Watts) Jones, Connie (Wood) Edmonson, Patsy (Van Zant) Phillips; other classmates not pictured: David Davis, Diane (Taylor) Weaver. Photo submitted by Dee Jones Login to continue reading Login Sign up for access Sign Up Now Close Previous Post 78th Mrs. Drumsticks