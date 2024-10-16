Home News Marion County Living Legend Violet Hensly Marion County Living Legend Violet HenslyOctober 16, 2024News Above is a younger Violet Hensley is making a fiddle at Silver Dollar City by hand. Below is Violet Hensley recently posing for a photo as her 108th birthday approaches Monday, October 21. Violet enjoys a life of ease these days and gets around her house with minimal assistance from her daughters. Submitted Photos Login to continue reading Login Sign up for access Sign Up Now Close Previous Post Marion County Cattlemen Meeting Next Post 78th Mrs. Drumsticks